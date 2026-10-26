£100,000 devastation as thieves target agricultural business

The theft has highlighted the risks facing rural businesses, with valuable machinery and equipment targeted by criminals

Thieves have caused more than £100,000 in estimated losses and damage after stealing a JCB telehandler and stripping copper from premises linked to an agricultural manufacturer in County Antrim.

The raid at Cullybackey, near Ballymena, left buildings and machinery extensively damaged, disrupting plans to expand the business.

Those responsible reportedly cut open a 500kg transformer, stripped electrical equipment and dug up floors and underground ducts to remove copper.

A yellow JCB 530-70 telehandler, valued at approximately £15,000, was also stolen alongside industrial welding equipment and other machinery.

The property owner has warned farmers and rural businesses to remain vigilant, describing the scale of the destruction as shocking.

The premises, on Granagh Road, were undergoing refurbishment as part of a local agricultural manufacturer's expansion plans when the theft occurred.

According to the owner's account, those responsible cut locks on several gates before forcing their way into buildings.

Once inside, they dismantled heavy equipment to extract copper, causing extensive damage to machinery, electrical installations and the building itself.

Industrial welding equipment was also stolen, including four distinctive red Fronius machines.

A second excavator suffered serious electrical damage during what appeared to be an unsuccessful attempt to start it.

Speaking to local news outlet Love Ballymena, the property owner expressed disbelief at the extent of the damage.

"What I can’t believe is the lengths they’ve gone to just to get at all the copper," they said.

The owner believes considerable planning and effort went into the raid, with evidence suggesting those responsible may have brought equipment to help them access the machinery.

They estimate the combined value of stolen equipment, damaged machinery, building repairs and disruption to the planned expansion exceeds £100,000.

The stolen JCB is an older 530-70 model, identifiable by its battery being positioned near the doorstep.

The owner believes it may have been removed using a lorry or low-loader and could already have been transported outside the Ballymena area.

Farmers, agricultural contractors, machinery dealers and haulage operators are being urged to watch for suspicious machinery sales, particularly equipment being offered at unusually low prices.

Anyone with road-facing CCTV, dashcam recordings or farmyard security footage in Cullybackey, Ballymena and surrounding villages is also being asked to check for vehicles transporting the yellow telehandler from 9 October onwards.

A £4,000 reward has been proposed for information leading to both the recovery of the stolen machinery and a conviction.

The owner believes the raid may have taken place between 9 and 11 October, although the exact timing remains unconfirmed.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) issued an appeal on 21 October following a report of the theft.

Sergeant Laverty confirmed that officers found significant damage to an external gate, a shutter and the interior of the building.

Police said enquiries were continuing and appealed for witnesses and anyone with information or relevant footage to come forward.

Anyone with information can contact the PSNI on 101, quoting reference 323 of 21/10/26, or submit information through its online witness appeal form.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Members of the public are advised not to approach anyone suspected of involvement, but to preserve any relevant footage and pass it to police.