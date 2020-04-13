12,000 acre hill farm appoints young farmer as new manager

Chloe Malcolm's appointment is a change in the usual demographic for a farm manager in Scotland, as only 16% are female

One of the largest hill farms in the UK has appointed a 25-year-old farmer as its new manager, representing a departure from the usual demographic for the role.

Jahama Highland Estates consists of over 12,000 acres of upland farms in the west Highland, covering the Glenshero and Inverlair areas.

The estate has now appointed Chloe Malcolm as its new farm manager in the hope she will bring 'energy' to the operation.

The 25-year-old was born and brought up on a local Highlands farm and has experience in farming in Devon, Dumfries and on the Isle of Bute.







Her appointment is a change in the usual demographic for a farm manager. Only 16% of farm managers in Scotland are female, and only 4% are younger than 35.

She has been brought in with a mandate to innovate and to enhance Jahama Highland Estates’ meat offering – including focusing on rearing good quality native sheep, with the possibility of expanding into native cattle and venison.

Jahama’s farms have nearly 600 sheep reared on land close to settlements in the Glens where conditions permit.

Over time, the company hopes to create more opportunities for partners to farm on Jahama’s land in order to enhance economic opportunities for local communities.

Julia Stoddart, Chief Operating Officer of Jahama Highland Estates, said: “We’re delighted to have Chloe on board. She’ll bring energy and enthusiasm to our farming operation, which is of vital importance to the local economy and environment.”

Chloe Malcolm added she is 'thrilled' to be taking on the new challenge: "Our goal is to produce good quality livestock as part of our sustainable Estate business – while taking good care of the landscape and of natural resources," she said.