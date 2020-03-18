125-acre picturesque Loch Lomond farm now on market

Old Kirk Farm is a compact livestock farm situated within the Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park (Photo: Galbraiths)

A 125-acre livestock and amenity farm with development potential is now up for sale in the picturesque Loch Lomond National Park in Scotland.

Old Kirk Farm's land is currently all down to pasture and predominantly rated grade 3.2 by the James Hutton Institute.

The land is divided into a series of enclosures and benefits from good access for farm vehicles.

The farmhouse is located in the centre of the landholding, and is now requiring complete modernisation and refurbishment.







(Photo: Galbraiths)

It benefits from an attractive outlook with traditional stone exteriors under a slate roof.

In addition, a range of traditional farm buildings, are situated adjacent to the farmhouse and there is a yard area to the rear of the steading.

Duncan Barrie, of property agency Galbraiths, said: “This sale represents an excellent opportunity for the right person to reinstate the farmhouse and create a wonderful home to their own specifications.

(Photo: Galbraiths)

“There are a good number of traditional farm buildings, which may offer further development or alternative use opportunities subject to obtaining the necessary building and planning consents.

"The property benefits from a sufficient area of farmland which would cater for a number of livestock or equestrian purposes, and the farm is situated in a private position with lovely views over this picturesque area of Scotland.”

Old Kirk Farm is being sold as a whole or in three lots, as follows: Lot 1 Offers Over £265,000; Lot 2 Offers Over £200,000; Lot 3 Offers Over £30,000; As a whole: Offers Over £495,000.