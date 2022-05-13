13-mile egg and spoon relay raises over £6,000 for charity YANA

A 13-mile egg and spoon relay organised by the NFU has raised more than £6,000 for rural mental health charity YANA.

The relay was in memory of NFU poultry member Patrick Joice, who suffered from depression following the diagnosis of a rare cancer which claimed his life in 2019.

Throughout his illness, Patrick, who was also former Poultry Industry Programme Chair, was committed to increasing awareness around mental health.

More than 30 people took part to carry an egg and spoon from Norfolk to Warwickshire, where it was carried over the finish line at the Pig and Poultry Fair by his family.

NFU poultry board chair James Mottershead, who took part in the relay, said: “This event was a fantastic way to show our support for charities like YANA and honour Patrick’s legacy.

“There are so many people who rely on charities like YANA to help support their mental health and every penny raised through this event will help YANA continue this vital work in rural communities.

“I also hope this fundraiser helps to continue Patrick’s legacy in opening up the conversation around mental health and shows anyone who may be struggling in silence that help is out there.”

The relay started at the Joice’s family farm in Norfolk on 5 May and ended at the Pig and Poultry Fair in Stoneleigh, Warwickshire, on 10 May.

So far, the event has raised £6,410 for YANA.

The charity provides mental health support in East Anglia and Worcestershire for farming communities.