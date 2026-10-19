£130k funding boost to help 18 farms support vulnerable people

The grants will help farms develop facilities and improve opportunities for social farming participants (Photo: DAERA)

Eighteen Northern Ireland farms are set to benefit from more than £130,000 in government funding to improve social farming facilities, as new figures reveal that 102 people currently take part in social farming activities each week.

The funding, announced by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) on 15 October, will help farms improve accessibility and develop facilities for participants.

Agriculture Minister Andrew Muir confirmed that the 18 successful applicants had received letters of offer through the 2026/27 Social Farming Capital Grant Scheme.

Grants ranging from £1,000 to £10,000 were available to farmers already involved in social farming or planning to establish activities on their businesses.

Social farming allows people with disabilities, learning difficulties and other additional support needs to participate in everyday activities on working farms.

The initiative offers an alternative to traditional day services, giving participants opportunities to develop practical skills, build confidence and strengthen social connections in a supportive agricultural environment.

Mr Muir welcomed the latest funding, highlighting the benefits for both farming businesses and those taking part.

He said: "Social Farming offers an alternative to traditional day services for individuals with disabilities and learning difficulties, where participants engage in everyday farming activities within a non-clinical, supportive setting."

According to DAERA, 102 people currently benefit from social farming opportunities across Northern Ireland each week.

The department says activities can help improve physical health, motivation and confidence, while providing opportunities for participants to develop skills and form relationships.

Tasks are incorporated into the normal working routine of each farm, with farmers organising activities while allowing participants to shape their involvement.

As part of the funding announcement, Mr Muir visited The Quarries Farm, where he presented a £4,800 grant offer to farm manager Gayle Keenan.

The farm is among 18 successful applicants receiving support to improve facilities and accessibility.

The latest awards follow an earlier funding round announced in January, when 15 Northern Ireland social farms secured more than £120,000 through the 2025/26 scheme.

The capital grants form part of DAERA's Tackling Rural Poverty and Social Isolation Framework, which supports initiatives aimed at improving opportunities and wellbeing in rural communities.

Since 2016, the Social Farming Capital Grant Scheme has provided £355,000 towards improving facilities, enhancing accessibility and supporting the development of social farming enterprises, according to DAERA.

The department also funds the Social Farming Support Service, which has been delivered by Cookstown-based charity Rural Support since 2015.

The service helps farmers develop social farming activities and promotes opportunities for people who could benefit from participating.

Mr Muir encouraged farmers interested in becoming involved to seek further information through Rural Support.