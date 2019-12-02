14-year-old girl dies in NI farm accident

An air ambulance was called to attend the farm, located in the rural Bernish area of Newry (Stock photo)

A 14-year-old girl has died in a farm accident in County Armagh, Northern Ireland.

The teenager, named locally as Abbie Nummy, died in an accident in the Bernish area of Newry on Saturday November 30.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said it would 'prepare a report for the Coroner following a sudden death in a tragic accident'.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) is currently investigating the circumstances into the young girl's death.







Local independent councillor Gavin Malone told the BBC that her family are 'heartbroken' and 'devastated'.

“Abbie was a beautiful wee girl. She was happy-go-lucky and very, very popular.

“It is absolutely heart breaking. My thoughts and prayers go to the family. The community will rally round and do all we can to support the family.”

It comes as figures show 39 people lost their lives on UK farms in one year alone, making agriculture the deadliest industry.

Of those killed during 2018/19, 32 were agricultural workers and 7 were members of the public, including two children.