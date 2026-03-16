142-acre Wye Valley livestock farm hits market for £950,000

A 142-acre livestock farm in the Wye Valley has come onto the market with a guide price of £950,000.

Dernol Farm, located at Llangurig near Llanidloes in Powys, Mid Wales, is being offered for sale by informal tender through agents Halls. The holding is being sold by brothers Glyn and Gerald Price, who are retiring from active farming.

The family will retain the residential properties and the main farmyard and will continue to occupy them, while the surrounding farmland and agricultural buildings form the landholding being offered for sale.

The farm has operated as a sheep enterprise for the past decade and includes around 40 acres of mowable ground.

In total, the holding comprises 74.18 acres of lowland pasture and 67.88 acres of productive hill grazing.

The valley-bottom land lies between just over 800 and 1,000 feet above sea level, with the adjoining hill grazing rising to around 1,500 feet.

Most of the land is well fenced and benefits from natural water supplied by streams and springs.

The sale also includes two modern livestock and fodder storage buildings along with a concrete yard.

The farm is being sold as the current owners retire from active farming

The buildings are positioned on either side of the farmstead. The main structure is a steel portal-frame livestock building with cubicles and loose housing areas and a gated concrete yard to the front.

A timber sheep shed with a stoned floor is also included.

James F. Evans, a director of Halls who manages the firm’s Welshpool office, described the property as a rare opportunity to acquire a farm in a sought-after part of Mid Wales.

“This is a great opportunity to acquire a highly desirable livestock farm set in some of Mid Wales' most beautiful and dramatic countryside,” he said.

Mr Evans added that the farm occupies a particularly attractive location in the Upper Wye Valley.

“Dernol Farm enjoys an idyllic, rural location, situated in the Upper Wye Valley midway between Rhayader and Llangurig, alongside the A470 road,” he said.

Viewings are by appointment through Halls, with potential buyers required to submit written tenders to Halls Holdings in Welshpool or by email.

Tenders must be received by 12 noon on Friday 24 April.

The sale offers buyers the opportunity to acquire a compact livestock holding in one of Mid Wales’ most scenic farming areas.