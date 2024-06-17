15 year long-term farm tenancy up for tender in Cornwall

A traditional Cornish farm extending to over 120 acres is now available to let on a long-term tenancy of up to 15 years.

Tregoweth Farm, located near Mylor Bridge and Penryn, is surrounded by productive farmland and set within a historic country estate.

The land is a mix of arable, pasture and parkland, with the farm previously run as a mixed sheep and arable enterprise in rotation with wheat, barley, cauliflowers and grass.

More recently, some of the ground has been put into the winter bird food option under Mid Tier Countryside Stewardship.

The unique opportunity has been launched to the market by property consultancy Carter Jonas.

Available to let as a whole by informal tender, the firm says the tenancy offers an opportunity for new entrants and established farmers alike.

(Photo: Carter Jonas)

“It is a great opportunity for a tenant to reside on-farm in a delightful location,” says Caroline Raspison, Carter Jonas associate in the firm’s Truro office.

Historically, Tregoqeth has been occupied as a traditional farm, something the estate owners say they hope to continue.

However, they acknowledge that diversification may be necessary to make a holding of Tregoweth’s proportions viable, and proposals including diversification ideas are welcomed in applications for the tenancy.

Ms Raspison says: “A timber-framed former cow kennel building could be adapted to be brought back into use as livestock housing, and there is scope for expansion of the yard, including into the former silage pit."

The main block of around 68 acres surrounds the farmhouse and yard heading north-eastwards to wrap around Bagatelle Plantation, a piece of estate woodland.

(Photo: Carter Jonas)

A further block of around 20 acres sits on the other side of Bagatelle Lane, a private access track which the tenant will have a right of way, sloping northwards towards the stream.

The remainder of the land comprises part of the estate’s parkland called Lawn Fields, accessed over Bagatelle Lane. Lawn Fields extends to 35 acres and is a historic area of pasture, with mature in-field trees overlooked by the Georgian Manor, Enys House.

In recent years this land has been mown for hay, but previously grazed with sheep. The estate say they would like to see this land grazed again, and welcome any proposals for collaboration between the tenant and the adjoining Enys Gardens.

Those interested can contact the Carter Jonas Truro Office, with a viewing day scheduled for 21 June.