150-acre amenity estate near Glasgow now on market

A 150-acre residential and amenity estate near Glasgow with opportunities for agriculture has been brought to the market.

Little Drumquharn, located at Balfron Station and adjacent to the River Endrick, occupies a private position with outlooks over the surrounding countryside.

The property comprises a traditional three-bedroom farmhouse with an adjoining one-bedroom bothy, and a converted steading, now a modern three-bedroom dwelling house.

There is also a range of traditional outbuildings and large modern shed – all of which is accompanied by a productive block of arable and pasture ground.







The farmland provides a mix of productive pasture and arable ground. It is laid out within a large ring-fenced block and has access from the internal farm road.

All of the farmland is down to pasture and has been used for grazing and fodder production.

Duncan Barrie, partner at Galbraith who is handling the sale of Little Drumquharn, said the estate sits in an 'enviable rural position'.

He said there were a number of options in terms of the use of the existing residential accommodation which could provide significant additional rental income.

This could include further conversion, subject to necessary consents, to form a much larger dwelling.

"With range of residential, agricultural, sporting, and other land management opportunities we expect there to be substantial interest in Little Drumquharn," he said.

"The property is afforded a high degree of privacy by the surrounding farmland yet still benefits from a good situation in terms of surrounding settlements and local amenities.”

The land extends in total to approximately 62 Ha (153.20 acres), and is classified as a mix of Grade 4 and Grade 3.2.

There are several areas of mature broadleaved woodland which extend in total to approximately 6.40 Ha (15.81 acres) and form various shelter belts and woodland areas located along the banks of the River Endrick.

Little Drumquharn is being marketed by Galbraith at offers over £1,000,000.