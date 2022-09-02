150-acre Northumberland farm comes to market for nearly £3m

A 150-acre Northumberland farm with potential for development has come onto the market with a price tag of nearly £3 million.

Low Barton Farm features a farmhouse, two cottages and a range of farm buildings, all within a ring fence.

The 151 acres is Grade 3 farmland, which has traditionally been in arable production, is currently sown to grass to restore fertility.

The farm, which has southerly views, lies on the A697 - the Newcastle to Edinburgh Road – close to Whittingham Village on the north bank of the River Aln.

The refurbished traditional stone farmhouse has two reception rooms, five bedrooms and three bathrooms.

The farm also includes a three bedroom bungalow and traditional two bedroom stone cottage featuring both solar PV and solar thermal renewable energy systems.

Roof mounted Solar PV and Solar Thermal provides green energy to the cottage, with excess electricity exported to the grid with a Feed in Tariff.

And the new grain store, with approximately 700 tonnes of storage, is part of a range of modern and traditional farm buildings with machinery stores, workshops, and barns.

John Coleman, of estate agency GSC Grays said: “This is an exceptional opportunity to own a Northumberland farm that lies on the north bank of the River Aln between Northumberland’s National Park and the beautiful coastline.

“Considerable work to fully refurbish Low Barton Farmhouse and the cottage has already been undertaken along with the construction of a new grain store and the farm still offers significant scope for potential development.”

Low Barton Farm is currently on the market with the GSC Grays with a guide price £2,950,000.