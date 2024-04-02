16-year-old dies after farm vehicle accident in Lancashire

A young farmer from Lancashire has died after his UTV farm vehicle crashed and landed in a field, police have said.

Hector Eccles, 16, died after his Polaris Ranger Farmbike came off the carriageway in Worsthorne, just after midnight on 30 March.

Police officers were called to Extwistle Road following the report. No other vehicles were involved.

Hector did not survive his injuries. His passenger - a 17-year-old man from Burnley - was not seriously injured.

In a tribute, Hector’s family wrote: “We would like to thank everyone for the kind words and sympathy over the last few days.

“This is our Hector on his farm with his animals, where he loved to spend is time.

“Always happiest: on the farm, at Gisburn Auction or with his friends and colleagues in Pendle Young Farmers.

“Hector will always be in our hearts and minds, we will always remember our: beautiful, kind and lovely boy.”

Any witnesses to the collision or anyone with information or footage is being asked to email sciu@lancashire.police.uk or call 101. Quote log 45 of 30 March 2024.