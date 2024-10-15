16th century Welsh farm with 'huge potential' now on market

A 16th century Grade II Listed farmhouse with 60 acres of land, formerly part of the Hanmer Estate, is now on the market for £1.5 million.

The Hully at Tybroughton, between Whitchurch and Malpas, is a substantial black and white period farmhouse, with 'huge potential' for refurbishment.

The main block of land is divided into five enclosures of high quality, productive and mostly level arable land.

This land would also be ideal for the grazing of all kinds of livestock, including horses, according to agents Halls, which is selling the farm.

Boasting a wealth of character, the farmhouse has been improved recently, but Halls says there is still scope for extensive refurbishment.

"The accommodation extends to around 4,000 sq ft and provides, on the ground floor, a central gabled porch, three reception rooms, a large kitchen/breakfast room, boot room, utility room and shower room," an estate agent at Halls says.

"There are six first floor bedrooms, a bathroom and separate WC, all accessed from primary and secondary staircases, while a third staircase provides access to a substantial bedroom above the kitchen.

"Attractive, period features are compliment by a modern oil-fired central heating system. There are extensive lawned gardens to the front of the farmhouse and a separate access for vehicles."

The traditional, brick-built farm buildings are set around a U-shaped, cobbled courtyard and extend to around 11,000 sq ft.

They possess potential for conversion into residential accommodation, Halls says, subject to planning consent, or for adaptation to equestrian or commercial usage.

The modern farm buildings include a portal framed, loose housing shed with an adjoining Dutch barn.

The Hully at Tybroughton is on offer as a whole or in lots.