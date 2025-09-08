17th-century Yorkshire Dales farm and 229 acres up for auction

A 17th-century Yorkshire Dales hill farm, complete with a Grade II Listed farmhouse and 229 acres of grazing land, is set to go under the hammer.

High House Farm, near Dent, will be sold by public auction in four lots at Sedbergh People’s Hall on 9 October 2025 at 2:30pm.

Dating back to 1687, the three-bedroom stone farmhouse retains many original features but requires full modernisation.

The property also includes a courtyard of traditional agricultural buildings such as a hay barn, byres, loose housing and a field barn — all typical of the Yorkshire Dales landscape.

The land comprises productive meadow, pasture, allotments and a small area of deciduous woodland.

Mark Barrow, director at H&H Land & Estates, said: “High House Farm presents a rare opportunity to acquire a sizeable rural smallholding in a beautiful setting within the Yorkshire Dales National Park.

"The traditional stone farmhouse, which retains many original features, is in need of full refurbishment. Together with the original farm buildings and extensive grazing land, High House will appeal to those seeking a renovation project or wishing to develop a small livestock farming enterprise.”

High House Farm will be split into four lots for the auction. The first, guided at between £550,000 and £600,000, combines the farmhouse, a range of traditional stone buildings and just over 65 acres of land. A further 63.7 acres of permanent pasture make up Lot 2, with a guide price of £125,000 to £150,000.

Lot 3 consists of 41.5 acres of allotment land to the south-west of the steading, expected to fetch £80,000 to £90,000. The final lot, 59.5 acres of rough allotment land with direct roadside access, lies to the west of the farmstead and carries a guide price of £70,000 to £90,000.

Mr Barrow added: “High House Farm offers significant scope for refurbishment and development, subject to the necessary planning consents.

"The sale presents tremendous potential to create a wonderful home and farmstead, whether as a renovation project or as a working smallholding with opportunities for diversification and future development.”