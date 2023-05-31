2,000-acre Cheshire agricultural estate launches onto market

A Cheshire agricultural estate consisting of 2,000 acres let on a mixture of Agricultural Holdings Act and Farm Business Tenancies is now for sale.

The Alpraham Estate, surrounding the village of Alpraham, is being offered for sale by Bidwells on behalf of the Wellcome Trust as a whole or in 11 lots.

The whole lot is being sold for a guide price of £26.6m and the current annual income is £320,000.

Bidwells says it represents a 'rare opportunity' to purchase a prime agricultural investment estate with strong potential for capital growth.

The estate offers an extensive area of prime farmland for dairy production, let on a mixture of Agricultural Holdings Act and Farm Business Tenancies (FBTs).

James Wood, partner at Bidwells, said the sale would appeal to both farmers and landowner investors.

He said: "Included in the sale are four principal let holdings, three under Agricultural Holdings Act tenancies and one under a fixed term Farm Business Tenancy.

"All are fully equipped with substantial farmhouses and farm buildings occupied by tenants with longstanding relationships with the current and previous owners of the estate."

Alongside this are a series of further FBTs on varying fixed terms, covering some of the most productive land on the estate.

Two further farmyards with farmhouses and traditional farmyards are offered for sale with the benefit of vacant possession and development potential, subject to planning.

The sale also includes let cottages and a racehorse training yard with farmhouse, stables and paddocks.

"This is an opportunity to acquire a very secure investment with limited downside risk in a hugely desirable location in the northwest," Mr Wood said.

"The range of property type and tenure provides scope to unlock the reversionary premium through asset management.

"The added potential to realise latent value through the pursuit of planning approvals, provides an overall attractive proposition to the market. "

