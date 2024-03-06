2,500 acre farm estate brought to market with £18m price tag

A 2,500-acre agricultural estate in Northumberland, which is one of the largest estates in the region, is now up for sale.

Dissington Estate, located near Newcastle, is a substantial agricultural estate, which includes five tenanted farms.

It includes more than 1,884 acres of arable land and 469 acres of pasture, with a number of residential and agricultural buildings.

Property agents Savills have been appointed to sell the estate, either as a whole of the estate and or individual plots.

Andrew Foster and Chris Walker, of Watling Real Estate, were appointed joint LPA Receivers over the estate.

Mr Foster said that opportunities of this scale were rare. "We are adopting a flexible marketing approach where both offers for the entirety of the estate or individual lots will be considered.

“Over the last 12 months the land market has remained resilient to wider economic pressures," he explained.

"Land acquisitions of this nature present an opportunity for purchasers to diversify their portfolio exposure and spread the risk of their holdings across multiple sectors."

The majority of land is currently let out as working farms on 1986 Agricultural Holdings Act tenancies, with a smaller amount let on Farm Business Tenancies.

The estate also contains a fishing pond let to a local angling club, various let residential properties, plus some 151 acres of in-hand woodland dispersed around the estate.

The residential dwellings have a total area of 27,233 sq ft and come with a wide assortment of neighbouring barns, stables, workshops, storage rooms and other outbuildings.