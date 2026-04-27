2 Sisters unveils £50m UK investment in low-carbon poultry feed shift

A £50 million investment into British agriculture forms part of a major overhaul by 2 Sisters Food Group to cut the carbon footprint of its poultry feed by around 70%.

The UK food producer said the changes mark a significant step in its “NextGen” strategy, aimed at reaching net zero by 2035, while reducing reliance on imported soy and backing domestic farmers.

Central to the plan is a shift in soy sourcing. By working with farms in South America where no land conversion has taken place for more than 18 years, the company expects to significantly lower emissions linked to land use change.

It is also extending premium payments to growers to cover all land conversion, not just deforestation, in a bid to protect ecosystems such as native grasslands and support biodiversity.

Alongside this, 2 Sisters is accelerating its transition towards homegrown alternatives. Nearly a quarter of imported soyameal has already been replaced with British-grown oilseed rape and beans.

Around 150,000 tonnes are now purchased annually from UK farmers — a move representing a £50 million boost to the agricultural economy and aimed at strengthening domestic food security.

The company said the changes build on long-term progress, having already reduced the carbon footprint of its chicken by 15% over the past 30 years.

Further gains are expected. The latest measures are projected to cut emissions by almost 670,000 tonnes, equating to a reduction of more than 20% in Scope 3 emissions.

In a more decisive step, soyameal will be completely removed from chicken feed at the firm’s Coupar Angus site in Scotland by the end of 2027, replaced with British-grown peas, seeds and beans.

Alongside environmental gains, the company said the move will support its higher welfare ambitions. All birds are reared to Red Tractor standards, with most kept at lower stocking densities and many meeting Better Chicken Commitment requirements.

Kate Stein, Group Director of Quality, Sustainability and Agriculture, described the development as “a transformation moment for British poultry”.

She said the business is “going beyond deforestation-free standards and backing British farmers”, adding it reflects “a meaningful commitment to both the environment and animal welfare” while helping to build “a sustainable, resilient food system for the future”.

The announcement has drawn support from across the sector. Philip Lymbery, global chief executive of Compassion in World Farming, said it represents “a great step forward” and shows that “higher welfare and sustainability can go hand in hand”.

He added that the move demonstrates “truly disruptive leadership”, highlighting the potential for rapid progress in the industry.

The changes are also aligned with the Accountability Framework initiative, which aims to ensure responsible sourcing from sensitive ecosystems. Teresa Garcia-Moore said alignment with the framework helps ensure commodities are not contributing to deforestation or land conversion.

Retail partners welcomed the development. Alex Freudmann, managing director of M&S Food, said the move to more sustainable feed is “a strong example of the innovative initiatives our supplier partners are rolling out”.

He added that switching to British-grown feed will support farmers while contributing to the journey towards net zero.

Matt Hood, group managing director of Co-op Food, said it was positive to see further investment into UK agriculture, describing British farmers as “the backbone of the domestic food supply chain”.

He added that building resilience across both domestic and global supply chains is essential to maximise sustainability “for now and the future”.

The shift reflects a wider push within the food sector to cut reliance on imported feed and reduce emissions across supply chains — with large-scale changes to poultry diets seen as a key lever in meeting climate targets.