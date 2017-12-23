2017 has been an 'unprecedented' year of crofting activity, farming union states

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

In the past year, 64 crofters have become new members of NFUS taking its total crofting membership to 797 – almost 10 percent of the Union’s total membership.In an unprecedented year of activity around crofting, the union has consulted with all its crofting members twice in the last year on Crofting Law Reform proposals – sending a postal or electronic version of both of its consultations direct to every one of its crofter members.NFU Scotland has supported ‘Option Four’ in the consultation on the Bill, setting out that ‘new’ crofting law is required.However, this support was with the caveat that fundamental crofters’ rights are protected and that elements of existing crofting legislation that work for the benefit of crofters, and crofting, could be used to formulate any new law.Vice President Martin Kennedy said: “Crofting plays a vital part in the fabric of Scotland’s Highlands and Island and its contribution to rural economies and food industry must be recognised and bolstered by this Bill.“NFU Scotland members are keen to see crofting flourish and want to see legislation that is enabling; that encourages and supports innovation and entrepreneurship, not stifling and constraining it.“Reforming crofting legislation is only part of the picture in revitalising crofting. In our submission, we have urged Scottish Government to produce the promised National Development Plan for crofting, prior to a Bill coming before Parliament.”The farming union said it is continuing to press for changes to the Crofting and Agricultural Grants Scheme (CAGS).CAGS is an important source of support for crofters, and it is seen as imperative that crofters can easily apply for the grant and that grant claims can be quickly processed.“Some crofters are either unaware of what they can apply for, or don’t believe that what they are proposing is eligible,” Mr Kennedy explained.“For those that have been successful in being awarded a grant, there are some who have waited a considerable time to receive their final payment, which imposes real difficulties for them in terms of cash-flow.“We will be urging Scottish Government to ensure that CAGS is accessible to all crofters and that grant is paid out quickly.“We will also continue to contribute to the Crofting Stakeholder Forum and the Cross-Party Group in Holyrood on Crofting and in a bid to ensure Crofting Law Reform brings positive change to this important part of our rural landscape.”