2020 Nuffield Farming Scholarship applications now open

Scholarships that facilitate personal development in the agricultural industry are now open for applications for 2020.Prospective scholars are being encouraged to send in their submissions ahead of the 31 July 2019 deadline for 2020 Nuffield Scholarships.Approximately 20 scholarships are awarded each year, providing successful Nuffield Scholars a bursary of approximately £7,000 toward the travel and research of a topic of interest in farming, food, horticulture or rural industries.Additional funding towards the attendance of the Contemporary Scholar’s Conference, the Pre-Study briefing and other events brings the total value of a Nuffield Farming Scholarship to in excess of £12,000.Nuffield Scholars come from across farming, land-based, food or agriculturally-associated industries. The findings of scholars’ studies have brought relevant and meaningful impact to UK farming that continue to resonate long after a study is completed.Barbara Bray, a 2017 Nuffield Scholar and food safety consultant, credits her Nuffield Scholarship with helping her to branch out and realise new opportunities for her business.
Mike Vacher, Director of the Nuffield Farming Scholarship Trust, said that what Scholars learn as part of their study and travels is important not only to the individuals themselves, but UK food and farming as a whole industry.“The agriculture, horticulture, food and rural industries are vibrant, ever-changing and rife with opportunity. Nuffield Farming Scholarships Trust aims to find the best and brightest from across those sectors and provide them with tools and connections that allow them to take their own careers and businesses to the next level,” he said.“The knowledge and perspective that scholars bring back from their studies has the potential to change the industry and help it navigate the inevitable challenges we face in the future.”Applicants must work within the farming, food, horticulture, rural and associated industries or are in a position to influence these industries.
