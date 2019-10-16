2020 Nuffield Farming Scholars Announced

Around 20 scholarships are awarded to people between the ages of 22 and 45 every year

The newest batch of Nuffield Farming Scholars have been announced as preparations begin to take their agricultural studies abroad for next year.

The nineteen scholars, who come from across UK agriculture, food and rural industries, will travel around the globe to study their chosen topic.

Every year scholarships are awarded to young people between the ages of 22 and 45.

The programme offers a once-in-a-lifetime chance to connect with and learn from the best of the international food and farming community.







It is hoped the knowledge and experiences the scholars bring back to the UK will be of valuable to the farming industry.

“UK agriculture is navigating through a period of uncertainty and change - environmentally, socially and politically,” said Mike Vacher, Nuffield Director.

“Our 2020 Scholars were selected from a talented and passionate group of applicants for their ability to lead positive change in their sectors, as well as their potential to inspire others to do the same over the course of their travels and beyond.”

2020 Nuffield Farming Scholars

• Aoife Behan (Edinburgh, Scotland)

Topic: ‘Policies for a transition to agroecology by 2045 (Scotland)’

Supported by The MacRobert Trust

• David Butler (Kent, South East)

Topic: ‘Biodiversity for the Future of Fruit Farming’

Supported by Thatchers Cider

• John Capplonga (London, South East)

Topic: ‘How a Circular Economy can benefit UK Farmers and Growers’

Supported by The Studley College Trust

• Lizzie Carr-Archer (Oxfordshire, Central)

Topic: ‘How seed breeding could reduce farm inputs in the future’

Supported jointly by The Worshipful Company of Farmers with Savills and the Central Region Farmers Trust

• Nicola Harrison (Kent, South East)

Topic: ‘Mapping out a green growth strategy for UK horticulture’

Supported jointly by The Worshipful Company of Fruiterers and the Food Chain

• Edward Jones (Anglesey, Wales)

Topic: ‘Are we investing in the right agriculture technology and innovation?’

Supported by the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society

• Fred Langdale (Hampshire, South East)

Topic: ‘Frost protection and post frost care in cool climate viticulture’

Supported by the John Oldacre Foundation

• Jamie Lockhart (Norfolk, Anglia)

Topic: ‘Unlocking the potential of Data Use and Agri-tech within Agriculture

Supported by the Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association

• Lucy MacLennan (Buckinghamshire, Central)

Topic: ‘Do audits really improve microbiological food safety in fresh produce?’

Supported by the Central Region Farmers Trust

• Teresa Meadows (Essex, Anglia)

Topic: ‘Challenging the Conventional: Behaviour change methods for the adoption of IPM’

Supported by the John Oldacre Foundation

• Emma Patterson Taylor (Edinburgh, Scotland)

Topic: ‘The position of farming in the public consciousness’

Supported by the Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland

• Angus Russell (Warwickshire, West Midlands)

Topic: ‘The Family Farm's Sustainability and Profitability Through Joint Venture Farming’

Generously supported by the John Oldacre Foundation

• Hannah Senior (Yorkshire, Northern)

Topic: ‘Accelerating AgriTech Entrepreneurs’

Supported by The Elizabeth Creak Charitable Trust (a Clyde Higgs Scholarship)

• Samuel Smith (Dorset, South West)

Topic: ‘Regenerative agriculture: a shared ambition for the future of farming?’

Supported by McDonald’s UK & Ireland

• Gary Spence (Kilkeel, Northern Ireland)

Topic: ‘I can’t believe it’s not beef!’

Supported by the Thomas Henry Foundation

• Samuel Steggles (Norfolk, Anglia)

Topic: ‘The journey to maturity - Navigating sustainable food business growth’

Supported by NFU Mutual Charitable Trust

• James Stobart (Cumbria, Northern)

Topic: ‘Effective monitoring methods that measure ecological outcomes in grazing systems’

Supported by The Company of Merchants of the Staple of England

• Alastair Trickett (Yorkshire, Northern)

Topic: ‘Nuance and Diversity. Mixed Farming for the Future Farmer’

Supported jointly by the Yorkshire Agricultural Society and National Trust

• Arthur Soames (Buckinghamshire, Central)

Topic: ‘Harnessing AI to drive efficiencies in the Fresh Produce industry’

Supported by The Richard Lawes Foundation