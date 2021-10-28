2021 Basic Payment rates announced

The Rural Payments Agency has today published the Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) entitlement rates for 2021.

The Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) rates for 2021 are just a few pence higher than the 2020 rates, the RPA confirmed.

The 2021 payment rates are: Non-SA £233.30 per ha; SDA £231.60 per ha; Moorland £64.00 per ha.

However, as 2021 is the first year in which the phased reductions in BPS take effect, farmers will receive less than the published rates.

David Morley, Head of Conservation for H&H Land & Estates gives further detail: “For each farming business, the reduction will depend on the size of the initial payment.

“Reductions are “progressive” – in other words, they work like income tax, in payment bands, so the bigger payments are subject to bigger reductions.

“For every farming business, BPS payments will be reduced by at least 50% over the next 5 years, so farmers need to plan how they are going to adapt their businesses to make up for this shortfall.”