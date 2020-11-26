2021 South Africa trip on the cards for Welsh young farmers

Wales YFC is going ahead with its 2021 travel initiative for young farmers, with trips ranging from Northern Ireland to a safari style holiday in South Africa.

The club said it was 'determined' to give its members an 'adventure' despite large spread uncertainty caused by the pandemic.

Applications for its 2021 International Travel Programme opened this week, but any new Covid-19 restrictions would 'continue to be monitored'.

The 2021 Programme has been put together with the support of the travel industry, and has been adapted to offer 'the most appropriate style trips as possible' under the circumstances.

For those not wishing to travel far, Wales YFC have included a pick of two ‘home stay’ style trips, such as Ulster in Northern Ireland, and Scotland.

The Isle of Man is also featured within the programme, in addition to the annual European Interrailing trip which offers the opportunity for 12 members to spend two weeks travelling around the continent.

A new feature within this year’s programme is the South Africa Safari Style Trip, described by Wales YFC as a 'definite bucket list experience'.

Over the course of 11 days, the trip will enable up to 20 young farmers the chance to see the coast of Cape Town from the top of Table Mountain.

They will also spend time in two of Africa’s top wildlife destinations, Kruger and Chobe National Parks, and experience the adrenaline fuelled activities at Victoria Falls.

Niall Evans, Wales YFC international committee chairman said: “As a committee we felt that we owed it to the Wales YFC members to offer the programme in 2021 even with the current uncertainty over travel.

"The travel programme allows members a sense of freedom and in a number of cases allows members to enjoy their first taste of solo travel.

"After a poll conducted across the Wales YFC membership, a safari trip to Africa came up trumps against a group trip to explore Los Angeles and Western USA.

"As a committee, we could not decide the best option so felt that the wider membership should have the final decision on where we should offer."