2023 was a good year for grass growth in Wales, project says

Grass production in Wales in 2023 exceeded previous years, but managing it was challenging, according to data from a project.

High levels of rainfall had caused very difficult grazing conditions for some farms, figures from Farming Connect's Welsh pasture project show.

Thirty nine dairy, beef and sheep farmers, from a range of different land types and systems, have been measuring their pasture regularly for the project since September 2020.

That data, which provided a snapshot of grass production across Wales, shows that on average dairy farms grew 13.4tDM/ha and beef and/or sheep farms 8tDM/ha.

Siwan Howatson, head of technical at Farming Connect, said this is higher than production reported in 2022 when data showed 10t DM/ha achieved by dairy farms and 6.8t DM/ha by beef and sheep farmers.

However, where there was a parallel with 2022 was in the large variance in pasture growth rates throughout different regions of Wales, she added.

Grass growth had peaked in the middle of May at a weekly average of 86.1 kg DM/ha.

After this peak in growth came a trough as, after an extended dry period, what followed was a summer of exceptional rainfall – one of the wettest ever recorded in the UK.

Ms Howatson said the data had been useful in informing decision making on other farms in each of the regions, from determining stocking rates to making weekly management decisions.

Among the project monitor farmers is Andrew Giles, who produces milk from a herd of 550 New Zealand Friesian cows at Maesllwch Home Farm, Glasbury, Powys.

Mr Giles said he joined the project because he understands the value in sharing information and ideas.

“There are many farmers, myself included, who have been measuring and monitoring grass for a good number of years," he said.

"If we can encourage others to do that through the Welsh Pasture Project and to utilise that information then this project has been successful."

For monitor farmer Huw Williams, of Ffordd Las, near Ruthin, Denbighshire, who anticipates even greater pressure on farms to produce more from less going forward, being part of the project had been very beneficial in helping his business achieve that goal.

“By sharing data, I can see what others are growing and I can bounce ideas off those other like-minded farmers," he said.