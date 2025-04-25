2025 spring milk flush strains processing, NFU reports disposal

The 2025 spring milk flush has overwhelmed processing capacity, forcing some producers to discard milk, the NFU reports.

Following a challenging first half of 2024, favourable spring weather this year enabled early turnout, helping to drive higher yields.

March milk volumes were up 2.7% year-on-year, and figures from the AHDB show a further 5.4% increase during the first two weeks of April.

While the boost is welcome news for many producers, the spike in output has caused bottlenecks at processing sites, the NFU says.

It adds that factory breakdowns and delivery disruption over the Easter weekend have added to the strain.

The union's dairy team confirms that some farmers have been asked to dispose of milk due to capacity constraints, though affected producers have been assured they will still be paid for any uncollected milk.

NFU dairy board chair, Paul Tompkins said: “The spring flush has seen high volumes of milk, with good grass growth and a strong milk-to-feed-price ratio supporting production, which has been putting a strain on processing capacity, with some skim being put into AD plants.

“A recent factory breakdown in the North West has also led to a number of producers being asked to discard milk. This should always be a last resort, and contingencies put in place to prevent it.

"When this isn’t possible, it’s difficult for any hardworking producer to see their efforts and such a nutritious, high-quality product being poured away.”

Mr Tompkins adds that clear, timely communication between farmers and buyers is crucial.

“Strong communication, along with transparency and trust is important when it comes to the relationship between farmers and their buyers to help manage milk volumes and prevent this boom-and-bust production cycle from repeating.

“This is something we continue to speak with our members about and are working with stakeholders across the supply chain to address as part of our fairer dealings work.”

The NFU concludes that it has been liaising with processors to raise concerns and push for improved contingency planning in times of high production.