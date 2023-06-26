21-year FBT on 480-acre farm up for tender in Greater London

A new Farm Business Tenancy (FBT) opportunity has arisen on the outskirts of the London Borough of Bromley, for 21 years.

BTF Partnership has instructions from the London Borough of Bromley to let one of the major holdings on its agricultural estate to a new tenant for a term of 21 years without breaks.

The unique opportunity is within the M25, with the objective to establish a tenancy which can support "a robust, vibrant, and thriving rural business".

Wickham Court Farm occupies approximately 480 acres at the foot of downland between Orpington and Croydon.

The outgoing tenant has followed a programme of arable cropping over the years alongside management of 80 acres of grassland for hay production and equestrian grazing.

The outgoer has established a significant and popular DIY livery enterprise with stabling for 50 horses, which is now at the heart of the business.

Accommodation on the farm consists of a five-bedroom Victorian farmhouse with a two-bedroom annex.

BTF Partnership says this ideal for a B&B enterprise, with the landlord encouraging the tenant to look for other opportunities for a well-diversified farm business.

There is a range of farm buildings including hay and straw sheds fertiliser store, grain store, farm workshops, livery yard with 50 stables and seven secure tack rooms, sand school and rubber topped outdoor arena.

Mike Bax, director at BTF Partnership says: “We are looking to ensure that the new tenant at Wickham Court can be properly integrated into the future farming landscape.

"We therefore have to focus on sustainable rent requirements and avoidance of tenancy provisions that are overly restrictive.

"At Bromley, we have a landlord keen to enable innovation and we are seeking an enlightened tenant looking for opportunities to move forward in an uncertain climate, in this unusual, but exciting outer metropolitan location.

"Prospective tenants are encouraged to identify any diversification proposals that might enhance the farming and livery enterprises."

Mr Bax adds: "They are also being urged to contribute to the business stability that can come from mixed enterprises enabling sensitive interaction with the local community."

Viewing days will take place on 3 and 10 July and tender applications close at noon on 17 July 2023.