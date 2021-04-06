21-year-old farmer dies following tragic farm accident

A 21-year-old farmer has died of her injuries after she was killed in tragic farming accident.

Caroline Rennie died at the scene, on farmland near the A847, Turriff, on Saturday afternoon (3 April).

Enquiries are ongoing between Police Scotland and the Health & Safety Executive (HSE) to establish the incident's circumstances.

Her family issued a statement saying they were devastated following their tragic loss.

“We are devastated by the loss of Caroline who was so full of life, full of fun and much loved," they said.

"She was a great friend to everyone who knew her and will be much missed.”

Detective Inspector John Lumsden added: “Our thoughts are very much with Caroline’s family at what is a very difficult time for all who knew her and officers are supporting her family.

“There are no suspicious circumstances and, as with all sudden deaths, a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”

According to the most recent figures by the HSE, there were 20 fatal injuries to agricultural, forestry and fishing workers in 2019/20, the lowest level on record.

But despite the fall in deaths, the industry still continues to account for a large share of the annual fatality count.