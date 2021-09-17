21-year-old man dies following tractor incident

A 21-year-old man has died following a tractor accident in County Antrim, Northern Ireland, police have confirmed.

Emergency services were called to reports of an incident involving a tractor near Islandmagee on Wednesday (15 September).

The tractor driver, named locally as Bradley Beck, 21, died at the scene of the incident.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSENI) is currently making enquiries into the tragedy.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) and Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) both attended the scene.

An NIAS spokesperson said: "The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a 999 call at 12:16 on Wednesday following reports of an incident on the Gobbins Road area, Larne.

"NIAS dispatched the Charity Air Ambulance and two Rapid Response paramedics to the incident. No one was taken from the scene.”

A police spokesperson added: “Police attended a report of a sudden death of a man in his 20s, in the Gobbins Road area of Islandmagee, shortly before 12.25pm, 15 September.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious. Police have advised the Health and Safety Executive and will provide assistance with their investigation.”