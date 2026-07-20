22 farm workers killed as campaign highlights lasting injuries

Twenty-two farm workers were killed in Great Britain last year as campaigners warned that many more suffer injuries capable of changing their lives permanently.

Farm Safety Week has returned for its 14th year, focusing on the long-term consequences of serious accidents alongside agriculture’s persistently high death toll.

Health and Safety Executive figures show that 22 workers died on farms in England, Scotland and Wales during 2025/26, one of the highest totals recorded in more than a decade.

Half of those killed were aged 65 or over, while the campaign reported that 10% of the fatalities involved children.

People working in agriculture, forestry and fishing remain around seven times more likely to die at work than construction workers and 21 times more likely than the average across all industries.

The Farm Safety Foundation, which leads and funds the Yellow Wellies campaign, said fatal accidents represent only part of the harm caused by unsafe working practices.

Around 9,000 people in the sector are estimated to be suffering from work-related ill health, with musculoskeletal disorders accounting for 67% of cases.

An estimated 8,000 non-fatal workplace injuries have also occurred across the industry during the past five years.

This year’s campaign will highlight how incidents involving machinery, vehicles, livestock and work at height can leave people living with disability, chronic pain or reduced mobility.

Stephanie Berkeley, manager of the Farm Safety Foundation, said: “When we talk about farm safety, fatalities understandably dominate the conversation, but serious injuries can be just as life changing.”

She said the difference between a near miss, serious injury and fatal accident could be extremely small.

A fall, machinery incident or vehicle collision may prevent someone from continuing to work and can place lasting pressure on their family, farm business and wider community, she added.

A survey commissioned by the foundation suggests many agricultural workers are more concerned about surviving an accident with a permanent disability than being killed.

The research, conducted during May and June 2026, gathered responses from 408 farmers and agricultural workers across the UK.

Among respondents aged under 40, 49.7% said disability would be their greatest concern following a farm accident, compared with 36.6% who were more worried about dying.

A similar pattern was recorded among older respondents, with 51.7% most concerned about disability and 31.4% identifying death as their main fear.

The foundation said the findings suggested that the possible consequences of accidents were not always fully considered during everyday decisions on farms.

NFU Mutual recorded 868 farm accident claims in 2025/26, down slightly from 894 during the previous year.

People aged under 40 accounted for 20% of claims, compared with 23% in 2024/25.

Farm Safety Week is also taking place during what the campaign described as the UK’s third official heatwave of the year.

The foundation warned that extreme temperatures could increase the likelihood of mistakes involving machinery, livestock, vehicles and work at height.

Dehydration, fatigue, heat stress and poor concentration can all affect decision-making during demanding farm work.

Outdoor workers are being advised to drink water regularly, take sufficient breaks, use sunscreen of at least SPF30 and wear clothing that protects the head, ears, neck and skin.

The foundation also urged farmers to seek shade where possible and check their skin regularly for unusual or changing marks.

It said agricultural workers receive around five to ten times more annual exposure to sunlight than people working indoors.

The campaign attributed 23% of occupational deaths associated with sun exposure to agriculture, equivalent to around one farm worker dying from skin cancer each month.

Farmers are also being encouraged to keep machinery clean and properly maintained during harvest.

Dust build-up, overheating components and fire risks should be monitored, while extinguishers should remain accessible and in working order.

Ms Berkeley said the industry needed to treat the prevention of serious injuries with the same urgency as preventing deaths.

“We must take injuries just as seriously as fatalities and recognise that preventing harm, not just death has to be our goal,” she said.

Farm Safety Week will use personal accounts, industry guidance and practical advice to encourage farmers and workers to reconsider everyday risks and take action before an incident occurs.