22-year-old man dies following tractor incident

A 22-year-old man has died following an incident involving a tractor in North Wales, police have confirmed.The man, named locally as Bryn Jones, died in Prion, near Denbigh on Saturday (2 June).North Wales Police confirmed that on Saturday afternoon (June 2), the police along with North Wales Fire and Rescue Service and Wales Ambulance Service attended the incident at Prion.North Wales Police inspector Alun Davies said: “The North East Wales and Central coroner John Gittins and the Health and Safety Executive have been informed of the incident. A thorough investigation is taking place into the circumstances."At this time, North Wales Police have no more comment to make but ask for the family’s privacy to be respected.”
Elfed Williams, Llanrhaeadr-yng-Nghinmeirch community council chairman, paid a tribute to Mr Jones. He told The Daily Post he did a lot with the Young Farmers.“Speaking on behalf of the community council, we send our condolences to the family who have undoubtedly been tremendously affected by this tragedy,” Mr Williams said.“I knew Bryn and remember him starting school with our children. He was a lovely young man and was always smiling. This has been a huge shock to the whole community. Losing a child is a terrible event for any family and it will hit them hard.“I saw Bryn recently. He was on his quad bike and I was cycling. We waved to each other to say hello. He was a very pleasant young man. As a child years ago he had a small business selling eggs and we would have a chat.”The tragedy follows the recent death of a 17-year-old County Fermanagh man killed after an incident involving a tractor on 24 May.