220-acre dairy farm for sale after 140 years in same family

A 220-acre Mid Wales farm that has been in the same family for more than 140 years is now on the market.

Bodaioch Hall in Trefeglwys, near Llanidloes, Powys, is owned by the Griffiths family who ran a successful dairy unit at the farm.

In more recent years, the majority of the land has been let under grazing licences with the current family planning to retire from the industry.

The sale includes an eight-bedroom period main residence, a five-bedroom cottage, a large number of farm buildings and productive farmland, suitable for pasture and arable crops.







Morris, Marshall and Poole, who are managing the sale, are anticipating significant interest both for its residential and agricultural opportunities.

“It’s very rare for a farm of such size and quality to come on the market in the area and it’s suitable for both commercial farmers and lifestyle buyers with its grand country residence,” said Joe Powell, of Morris, Marshall and Poole.

“Bodaioch Hall is well equipped as a livestock rearing and finishing unit and would support a range of farming enterprises or diversification projects.

“The farm buildings include a range of traditional and more contemporary units that have been used for sheep housing in recent years, although these could be adapted, subject to necessary planning consent.”

The farm will be sold either as one unit or split into five lots.

Lot 1 will include the hall, cottage and farm buildings, extending to 90.29 acres, while Lots 2-5 made up of high quality and productive land and pasture totalling 129.7 acres.

Located in the Trannon Valley in the village of Trefeglwys, the farm is close to the main towns of Llanidloes, Newtown and Welshpool, including the main livestock markets at Welshpool and Rhayader.

Mr Powell added: “We’re anticipating a lot of interest in the property, both for its residential and agricultural opportunities.

“The family would be pleased to see it sell as one lot, but we are also offering the opportunity to buy it as five separate lots.”

Bodaioch Hall has been put up for sale for £2.85 million.