243-acre farm with fishing rights hits market for £1.4m

A 243-acre livestock farm with modern agricultural buildings and fishing rights on the Liddel Water has been brought to market for offers over £1.4 million.

Crookholm Farm, near Canonbie in Dumfries and Galloway, is being offered for sale as a whole through Galbraith.

The holding extends to approximately 243.15 acres in a ring-fenced block adjoining the river.

Most of the land is classified as Grade 3.2 and comprises permanent and temporary pasture, along with areas of rough grazing.

The farmland is currently under grass and is let for summer grazing until 31 August 2026.

Around 1,740 metres of single-bank fishing on the Liddel Water is also included. The fishing rights are currently let until March 2027.

At the centre of the holding is a traditional sandstone farmhouse in an elevated position, with south-facing views across the river.

Around 1,740 metres of single-bank fishing on the Liddel Water is included with the holding

The property includes four bedrooms, two reception rooms and an attached annexe. Galbraith said the house required renovation and modernisation.

The farm buildings include cattle housing, general-purpose sheds, livestock-handling facilities and storage accommodation, providing options for a range of farming systems.

Duncan Barrie, partner at Galbraith, said: “The farm offers a productive area of pastureland, an extensive range of farm buildings, fishing rights and a traditional farmhouse with significant renovation potential.”

He said the combination of agricultural land, accommodation and sporting rights was expected to attract interest from farmers, investors and lifestyle buyers.

Crookholm Farm is just over three miles from Canonbie and around nine miles from Langholm.

Dumfries and Lockerbie are within driving distance, while Carlisle is approximately 18 miles to the south.

The surrounding area is served by agricultural contractors, merchants and suppliers, supporting a range of livestock and mixed farming enterprises.

Crookholm Farm is available through Galbraith at offers over £1.4 million.