25-year-old man killed in machinery accident

A 25-year-old man has died after a machinery accident on a Scottish Borders farm.

Emergency services were called to the farm near Hawick at around 10:30am on Friday (25 October) after receiving a report of a machinery incident.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by the Scottish Ambulance Service.

Police Scotland say there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.







The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has been informed and inquiries will continue.

It follows the release of figures which show that 39 people lost their lives on farms in one year alone, making agriculture the deadliest industry.

Of those killed during 2018/19, 32 were agricultural workers and 7 were members of the public, including two children.

Statistics show that poorly used or faulty vehicles and machinery are a major cause of death and injury on farms.

Indeed, over a third (36 percent) of all farming fatalities involved moving agricultural vehicles during 2018/19.