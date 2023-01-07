26-year-old man dies following Anglesey farming incident

A 26-year-old man has died following an incident at a farm on Anglesey, Wales, police have confirmed.

Emergency services arrived shortly after 9pm on Tuesday 3 January to a farm located in Carreglefn, Amlwch.

An air ambulance took the injured man to Royal Stoke University Hospital, where he later died of the injuries.

It is not yet known what caused the man's, injuries, but the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has started an investigation into the incident.

North Wales Police said they would continue to assist the coroner in their investigations.

"A 26-year-old man has died following an incident at a farm in Carreglefn, Amlwch," a spokesperson for the force said.

"Police were called at 9.15pm on Tuesday 3 January to report a man had received injuries whilst working on a farm in the Amlwch area of Anglesey.

"The man was taken to Stoke Hospital following the incident but has now sadly died following his injuries.

"The man’s family and the coroner have been informed. Police will continue to assist the coroner in their investigations."

Agriculture once again has the poorest performance in relation to non-fatal injuries in the workplace, according to the HSE's latest report.

The farming industry has a workplace injury rate of 4,100 per 100,000 workers employed, compared to an all industry average of 1,110 per 100,00.

Responding to the release, the NFU said the figures made for 'sombre reading', adding that the industry was 'working to change'.

"By helping and learning from each other, we can work towards turning the tide on safety records," the union's vice president, David Exwood said.

"We need to work together on a new approach to kickstart a cultural change in farming and reach our goal to reduce the devastating injuries on farm.

“We need to continue to work together to share the simple actions we can all take on farm to make a substantial change in preventing devastating accidents from happening."