28 days of rain leave NI farmers facing slurry storage pressure

After 28 consecutive days of rain, slurry tanks are filling fast across Northern Ireland, leaving many farmers with no safe window to spread and mounting pressure to stay within environmental rules.

The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) has warned that saturated ground conditions have made slurry spreading unsafe in many areas, severely restricting nutrient management and tightening storage capacity on farms already operating close to limits.

With compliance requirements unchanged despite persistent rainfall, the UFU has called on the Department of Agriculture (DAERA) and Stormont ministers to show practical flexibility in recognition of the circumstances.

The union said farmers are committed to protecting water quality and meeting regulatory standards, but stressed that prolonged weather events are creating real operational and welfare concerns.

It also highlighted longer-term infrastructure challenges, arguing that while many producers want to invest in additional slurry storage to improve resilience, planning restrictions are making that difficult.

UFU Deputy President John McLenaghan said the current conditions are placing significant strain on farm businesses.

“We recognise the strain many farmers are under at present,” he said.

He advised farmers experiencing storage pressure to seek guidance and exercise caution.

“If storage capacity is becoming a welfare concern or issues are emerging, farmers should contact their UFU Technical Officer for advice and guidance and, where ground conditions allow, farmers should use their judgement to identify suitable fields for slurry spreading — but only where it can be done safely.”

He confirmed the matter has been raised directly with the Minister.

The UFU is seeking regulatory understanding in situations where prolonged rainfall leaves no safe opportunity to spread, particularly where welfare or storage pressures escalate.

Mr McLenaghan acknowledged that seasonal improvements may offer some relief.

“These are difficult days, but we are approaching longer daylight hours, improving soil temperatures and, hopefully, drier weather,” he said.

“Farmers are resilient and committed to doing the right thing and with practical support, they will be able to manage through this period.”

The union said it will continue engaging with DAERA and the Northern Ireland Environment Agency to ensure rules remain workable during sustained adverse weather, while safeguarding both environmental protection and sustainable food production.

With further rain forecast in parts of the province, pressure on slurry storage is unlikely to ease quickly, keeping the spotlight on regulatory flexibility and longer-term infrastructure solutions.