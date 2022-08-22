28-year-old Welsh shearer shatters nine hour solo record

A 28-year-old Welsh shearer has broken the records after he sheared 902 sheep in nine hours.

Brecon-based Lloyd Rees beat the nine hour solo British Lamb Shearing Record, which was previously set by Stuart Conner in 2021.

Mr Rees undertook the challenge on Friday (19 August) at Blaenbwch Farm, Builth Wells, Powys.

On average, he sheared just over 100 sheep an hour, managing to shatter the previous record of 900.

The 28-year-old also used the event to raise funds for two charities - Parkinson's UK and the Wales Air Ambulance.

Mr Rees started shearing around home with his dad and uncles and at the age of 16.

Competing from an early age, he soon realised he needed more training and several British Wool courses helped him move from propping up the bottom of the tables to a winning position.

And in 2012, aged 18, he took his first trip to New Zealand and returned from his 10th season in February this year.

Lloyd said: “I enjoy the physical and mental challenges of shearing. A particular favourite is racing other shearers, both in work and in the shows.

"If I'm not shearing then I'm usually at home farming with mum and dad and will just get on with whatever dad throws at me!”

On advice for any young shearers, he said: “Get on as many British Wool courses as possible as bad habits seem to come a lot easier than good ones - if you can start the right way, it'll put you right for the future.

"I would also say it’s important to travel - if you are serious about shearing it's a must.”