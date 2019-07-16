29 cattle stolen from Northern Ireland farm

Livestock theft is the most costly crime for the UK farming industry

More information is needed after 29 cattle were stolen from a farm in Co Antrim, Northern Ireland.

The incident happened between Friday to Saturday (13/14 July) in the Colane Road area of Aghagallon.

The farmer noticed 29 of his cattle had been stolen from his land on Saturday morning.

The cattle are all mixed breed.







The PSNI said moving that amount of cattle may not have appeared suspicious at the time.

The police are appealing to the public to ring on 101 quoting reference 1354 of 13/07/19.

It follows figures published in April which shows that livestock worth £2.5m were stolen in 2018 amid an increase in organised large scale animal thefts across the UK.

This crime makes livestock theft the most costly crime for the farming industry after agricultural vehicles and farm machinery.