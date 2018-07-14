29-year old farmer killed following farm machinery incident





Philip Capper was a passenger in a green John Deere tractor when it crashed shortly after 9.15pm on 6 July, in Drumbo, County Down.The driver, a 22-year old man who received injuries following the crash, has since been arrested on suspicion of careless driving causing death, and has now been released on bail.The Battlehill Pipe Band, which Mr Capper was a member, released a statement on Facebook and described him as a "very loyal and dependable" person."Philip has been a member of the band for over 15 years and has been a loyal and dedicated player, contributing greatly to our success over the years," the post read.The band praised Philip as having "great qualities", and was characterised by his "great big smile".The Health and Safety Executive of Northern Ireland has been informed and police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.Inspector Robinson said: “Police are appealing for anyone that might have dash camera footage from the area, anyone who witnessed the collision, or anyone who was travelling on the Back Road and who observed the tractor prior to the collision to contact local officers in Lisburn or the Collision Investigation Unit or 101 quoting reference number 1474 06/07/18.”