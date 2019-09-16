29-year-old Herts farmer missing for days

A 29-year-old Hertfordshire farmer has now been missing for 11 days as his friends and family appeal to the public for help in finding him.

Alex Wilcox was last seen on Thursday 5 September at 9:15am at Bishop's Stortford train station.

He was taken to the station by his mum, Pauline Nunez, where he caught the train to Ramsgate in Kent to attend a church meeting with friends.

However, he never attended. The last message his mother received was at approximately 11:30am that morning, saying 'I'm on the train'.







Posting an appeal on Facebook farming reporter Lisa Bowring said: “Alex was on depression medication but sadly stopped taking the it a few days before he went missing.

“His mum and dad are extremely concerned for his well being as Alex has had mental health issues for a number of years, and suffered from depression.

“This time it is different and very much more concerning.”

Alex is around 6 foot tall, stocky build, thick dark brown hair and has a beard.

He was reportedly wearing a long sleeved Ralph Lauren pink shirt, dark blue jeans and and blue socks.

Alex has recognisable tattoos. One on the back of his neck that resembles an Egyptian inscription and one on each wrist.

Ms Bowring added: “Alex loves his farming. You could say its his life, and his close family and friends.”

Anyone with information are asked to ring police on 101 quoting reference number CC-10092019-0137.