11 March 2019 | Online since 2003


11 March 2019 05:01:24 |Machinery and Equipment,News,Rural Life

300 tractors take part in charity event in memory of young farmer


The event aims to raise money for Yorkshire Air Ambulance (Photo: Knaresborough YFC)

Over 300 tractors took part in a tractor run to raise funds for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance in memory of a young farmer who died in New Zealand.
The Knaresborough Tractor Run got underway on Sunday (10 March) in memory of Michael Spink, 24, who died in an accident whilst working in New Zealand.
In January 2017, he was hit by a car as he was walking home shortly after midnight.
Mr Spink grew up on the family’s dairy farm in Scotton, near Knaresborough, before travelling to find farm work overseas.


This year's tractor run, which takes place annually since 2017, aims to raise thousands of pounds for Yorkshire Air Ambulance. The event raised £12,000 last year.
Hundreds of tractors left the North Yorkshire town of Knaresborough in the morning, and proceeded through villages along a 15-mile route.
In 2017, the Yorkshire Agricultural Society launched the Michael Spink Memorial Perpetual Trophy in his honour.





