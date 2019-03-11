300 tractors take part in charity event in memory of young farmer

Fantastic turn out of tractors for @KnaresboroYFC raising money for @YorkshireAirAmb in memory of Mike Spink



Almost 300 tractors took part in the tractor run between #Knaresborough and #PateleyBridge ??????????????



Photos below taken on the Nidderdale Showground, Pateley Bridge pic.twitter.com/J7mjxUQHcN — Pateley & Nidderdale (@nidderdaleuk) March 10, 2019

Proud to take part in the Knaresborough YFC tractor run - raising money for @YorkshireAirAmb. Great event well done to everyone involved ???? ??@YorkshireYFC pic.twitter.com/B9iaRIRzF5 — Anna Cornforth (@anna_elizbeth) March 10, 2019

The Knaresborough Tractor Run got underway on Sunday (10 March) in memory of Michael Spink, 24, who died in an accident whilst working in New Zealand.In January 2017, he was hit by a car as he was walking home shortly after midnight.Mr Spink grew up on the family’s dairy farm in Scotton, near Knaresborough, before travelling to find farm work overseas.This year's tractor run, which takes place annually since 2017, aims to raise thousands of pounds for Yorkshire Air Ambulance. The event raised £12,000 last year.Hundreds of tractors left the North Yorkshire town of Knaresborough in the morning, and proceeded through villages along a 15-mile route.In 2017, the Yorkshire Agricultural Society launched the Michael Spink Memorial Perpetual Trophy in his honour.