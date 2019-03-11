300 tractors take part in charity event in memory of young farmer

Fantastic turn out of tractors for @KnaresboroYFC raising money for @YorkshireAirAmb in memory of Mike Spink— Pateley & Nidderdale (@nidderdaleuk) March 10, 2019
Almost 300 tractors took part in the tractor run between #Knaresborough and #PateleyBridge ??????????????
Photos below taken on the Nidderdale Showground, Pateley Bridge pic.twitter.com/J7mjxUQHcN
This year's tractor run, which takes place annually since 2017, aims to raise thousands of pounds for Yorkshire Air Ambulance. The event raised £12,000 last year.Hundreds of tractors left the North Yorkshire town of Knaresborough in the morning, and proceeded through villages along a 15-mile route.
In 2017, the Yorkshire Agricultural Society launched the Michael Spink Memorial Perpetual Trophy in his honour.
...and they're off! See you in #PateleyBridge at around 12 - 12.30pm today!#KnaresboroughYFC #Charity #TractorRun@StrayFM @YorkshireAirAmb @KnaresboroYFC pic.twitter.com/sOEUVVt3VI— Pateley & Nidderdale (@nidderdaleuk) March 10, 2019
Proud to take part in the Knaresborough YFC tractor run - raising money for @YorkshireAirAmb. Great event well done to everyone involved ???? ??@YorkshireYFC pic.twitter.com/B9iaRIRzF5— Anna Cornforth (@anna_elizbeth) March 10, 2019