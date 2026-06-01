329-acre County Durham livestock farm hits market for £2.25m

A 329-acre livestock farm overlooking the Derwent Valley in County Durham has come to market for offers over £2.25 million.

Middle Horsleyhope Farm includes a traditional four-bedroom farmhouse, a wide range of agricultural buildings and a mix of meadowland, permanent pasture, rough grazing and woodland.

The property, near Muggleswick, is being marketed by GSC Grays Farm Agency and is available as a whole or in two lots.

The holding is set in rolling countryside, with views across the Derwent Valley and towards neighbouring grouse moorland.

At the centre of the farm is a characterful stone-built farmhouse offering spacious accommodation and original features, although it would benefit from refurbishment and modernisation.

The steading includes a range of modern and traditional agricultural buildings suited to livestock farming.

These include livestock sheds, stone barns, an open-fronted shed, a former stable block, timber-clad outbuildings and a Dutch barn.

GSC Grays said the buildings provide extensive and versatile accommodation for farming use.

The agents said the farm had scope for further investment and modernisation.

John Coleman, head of farm agency at GSC Grays, said Middle Horsleyhope Farm was a “versatile and well-equipped upland livestock farm”.

He said the holding had been well maintained, with “excellent productive meadowland and sheltered pastures”.

Mr Coleman added: “It is a substantial holding which offers purchasers an excellent opportunity to further develop and modernise to suit their own requirements.”

The farm is divided into two blocks by a local road.

The largest block extends to 262.28 acres and includes around 78 acres of meadow grassland suitable for hay, silage and later grazing.

It also includes 126 acres of permanent pasture for livestock grazing, alongside 47 acres of rough grazing grassland with potential for improvement through management.

A further nine acres is made up of semi-natural amenity woodland, including 3.43 acres designated as ancient woodland.

The second block extends to 66.74 acres and consists of Grade 5 rough grazing grassland.

GSC Grays said the land is capable of supporting livestock and also offers potential for improvement through management.

The mix of meadowland, pasture, rough grazing and woodland could appeal to livestock producers, neighbouring farmers or buyers looking for a rural holding with future potential.

The farm is currently occupied under a Farm Business Tenancy Agreement.

That agreement is due to end in October 2026, after which vacant possession will be provided.

There are currently no Environmental Land Management or stewardship schemes attached to the land.

However, the agents said there may be opportunities for a future owner to enter such schemes.

The nearby town of Consett, around three miles away, provides a range of shops and services.

Stanhope is approximately 13 miles from the farm, while the City of Durham is around 16 miles away.

Middle Horsleyhope Farm is being offered for sale through GSC Grays Farm Agency for offers over £2,250,000.