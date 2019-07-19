334 acre farm offers 'unique opportunity' for buyer

Earls Ditton Farm offers an opportunity for someone looking to purchase pasture or arable land

A productive farm enterprise offers a 'unique opportunity' to purchase 'excellent' farmland along with development potential.

Earls Ditton Farm, Hopton Wafers, Worcestershire, comprises of an imposing period farmhouse, farm buildings and a total of 334 acres of farmland.

It also has the added bonus of planning permission for five barn conversions.

Lot one comprises of 7.6 acres and the main farmhouse which is positioned in an elevated position with scenic views.







Informal tenders close on Friday 16 August 2019

John Uffold, consultant at McCartneys, explains that the five character barns, on the same lot as the main house, offer a 'great opportunity' for development.

“The barns have been granted planning permission with building plans already drawn up,” he says.

The remaining eight lots comprise of a mixture of excellent arable and pasture land which total 326.3 acres.

Informal tenders close on Friday 16 August 2019 at 5pm and specific viewing dates have been arranged prior to the close.

“The farm offers a great opportunity for someone looking to purchase as a whole or those looking to obtain some productive farmland,” he adds.