340-acre livestock farm in heart of Clun Valley now on market

A 340-acre livestock farm in the heart of the Clun Valley and within the Shropshire Hills conservation area has launched onto the market.

Little Hall Farm at Newcastle-on-Clun, near Craven Arms, which has been owned by the Price family for 68 years, is being sold as whole or in two lots by Halls.

Lot one, which has a guide price of £1.45-£1.5m, comprises a Grade II Listed farmhouse with two additional self-contained annexes.

It also includes traditional farm buildings with potential for conversion, purpose-built livestock sheds and 82 acres of fertile pastureland with extensive River Clun frontage.

With a guide price of £1.25m, lot two comprises a 255-acre block of upland grassland suitable for grazing or grass conservation.

The farmstead is situated around 650 feet above sea level and is surrounded by fertile, riverside grazing land with two ponds and conservation areas accentuating its natural beauty.

A spokesperson for Halls said: "The farmhouse accommodation, which has potential for sympathetic modernisation and improvement, comprises a cellar, ground floor kitchen and living room, two first floor bedrooms and a shower room and two second floor bedrooms and a WC.

"Integral with the farmhouse are two additional residential annexes which provide self-contained accommodation.

"The ground floor annexe has a hall, bedroom, dining room, bathroom, kitchen and living room, while the first floor annexe has a kitchen, bedroom, shower room and combined living and dining room."

The outbuildings comprise a store shed with steps to a first floor loft and an open fronted double garage with a loft.

There are also a stone former granary and traditional stone range, which both have development potential, subject to planning consent.

The Halls spokesperson added: "The farm buildings comprise a garage, six-bay lean-to store shed, seven-bay barn, cattle barn with a three-bay, lean-to loose housing shed, store shed, four-bay barn with lean-to store shed, eight-bay barn with two lean-to cattle sheds and a sheep shed.

"The block of upland grassland in lot two is located between 650 to 1,350 feet above sea level and provides good grazing for livestock.

"Solar panels were installed in 2014 and have the capacity to generate 3.92 kilowatts."

Little Hall Farm is being sold by Halls with a guide price of £2.75 million, as a whole or in two lots.