380-acre mixed farm in Fife for sale for first time since 1918

A mixed arable and livestock farm in Fife, Scotland extending to nearly 380-acres has launched onto the market for the first time in over 100 years.

The seller’s family have farmed Denbrae Farm since 1918, with the sale thus presenting 'a rare opportunity' to acquire a productive mixed farm.

The farmland extends to 153 hectares (379 acres) and has been classified by the James Hutton Institute as Grade 3.1 and Grade 3.2, with a mix of arable and pasture ground.

Galbraith, which is handling the sale, says the arable land is well suited to growing a wide range of cereal and vegetable crops.

The most recent cropping included winter and spring barley, wheat and rye, in addition to broccoli, sugar beet and flax as part of a regular grassland rotation.

There are several areas of pasture which have been used for sheep grazing, with further areas of amenity woodland interspersed across the holding providing shelter and amenity.

(Photo: Galbraith)

Galbraith says the arable land can be worked to a good depth and a continuous programme of ditching and drainage works.

And applications of manure generated on the holding have ensured that the land has been used to its maximum potential.

The land is relatively free draining, allowing for both establishment and harvest to be successfully completed at the extreme ends of the season.

Duncan Barrie, a partner with Galbraith, said: “The seller’s family have farmed Denbrae since 1918, and thus the sale presents a rare opportunity to acquire a productive mixed farm capable of supporting a good range of crops."

"The farm also offers significant potential for modernisation or development of the traditional farmhouse and a large range of steading buildings.

(Photo: Galbraith)

"It is equipped with a separate cottage and about 150 hectares of productive arable and pastureland. Denbrae is an excellent agricultural property which will be of interest to a wide range of buyers.”

The fields are all well laid-out and of a generous size, can easily accommodate modern machinery, and are readily accessible from the public road or via an excellent network of internal tracks.

The traditional steading is located adjacent to the farmhouse and forms a large courtyard steading which may present future opportunities for conversion and development to alternative use, subject to obtaining planning consents.

There are several more modern buildings located to the north west of the farm steading which are currently used for storage of machinery and straw.

Denbrae Farm is for sale as a whole through Galbraith for offers over £2,650,000.