395-acre Welsh farm for sale — with its own rally track

A 395-acre livestock farm i Wales has gone on sale with a surprising feature — a twisting two-mile asphalt rally stage that doubles as a motorsport testing track.

Dolebolion Farm, launched to the market by Savills, combines traditional agriculture with an established diversification business.

The Bont Dolebolion Rally Stage, set within the property, is hired out for rally testing, private hire events, car club meets, and product trials.

Over the years, the track has hosted timed car tests, a World Championship skateboarding event filmed for Sky Sports, and training sessions for nine European rally competitors ahead of the Ceredigion Rali.

(Photo: Savills)

Savills says the venture provides an unusual income stream for landowners and could attract buyers with an interest in motorsport alongside farming.

Dan Rees, director at Savills in Cardiff, said: “The farm occupies a stunning scenic location while I love the exciting potential that the rally stage/testing track gives to the property. A truly unique combination to have.”

He added: “Agriculture and tourism provide the backbone to the county of Ceredigion, as is the case with Wales as a whole.

"This unique farm with sport/leisure venture offers new owners the opportunity to carry it forward into the future and instil their own ideas.”