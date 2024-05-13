420-acre West Lothian beef and arable farm launches to market

A substantial beef and arable farm in West Lothian has launched onto the market, which includes two houses and a telephone mast generating an annual income.

The 420-acre Mid Tartraven Farm currently runs a herd of 100 breeding cows plus followers, with all grain and straw grown on farm to support the beef enterprise.

The property, which is being sold by Galbraith, also benefits from a telecoms mast which generates an annual income, a bungalow which may be suitable for letting and a main farmhouse.

Alistair Christie, a partner with Galbraith, said it was an 'excellent' mixed farm with a large range of farm buildings and two well-presented houses.

(Photo: Galbraith)

“The land is well fenced and drained, and the crop rotation means the farm is ready for any buyer to walk in and start farming," he added.

"The sale of Mid Tartraven represents an excellent opportunity to acquire a high quality, very well managed stock and arable farm in an easily accessible rural location close to Bathgate and Linlithgow.”

The farmland extends to 423 acres and has been classified by the James Hutton Institute as a mixture of Grade 3, 4 and 5 with predominantly arable and ploughable land as well as some grazing ground and 23 acres of woodland.

(Photo: Galbraith)

The telecoms mast is currently leased to Airwave MMO2 Limited and is generating a rent of £5,835 per annum.

There may also be the potential to offer a modern bungalow as a long-term rental, if desired.

There is a range of traditional and modern farm buildings, including four cattle courts, two bull pens, various calf sheds, cattle wintering sheds, storage sheds, workshops and traditional buildings.

(Photo: Galbraith)

BPS entitlements are available for sale. There are 152.59 units of Region 1 and 4.19 units of Region 2 available for purchase and transfer. All the farmland is registered for IACS purposes.

Mid Tartraven Farm is on the market as a whole for £2.75m or in four lots.