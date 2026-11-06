46 older farmers killed in NI farm accidents as safety warning renewed

Farm safety officials are encouraging older farmers to recognise changing risks and take precautions

Forty-six older farmers have died in farm accidents across Northern Ireland since 2014, as safety officials warn that everyday farming tasks can become deadly.

The Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland (HSENI) revealed the figures as it relaunched its Farm Wiser to Farm Longer campaign, aimed at reducing serious injuries and deaths among older farmers.

The initiative, backed by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) and the Farm Safety Partnership, encourages farmers to adapt their working practices as they age.

HSENI Deputy Chief Executive Bryan Monson confirmed that 46 older farmers had died in farm-related accidents between 2014 and 2026.

He warned that changes in balance, strength and reaction times can make familiar activities increasingly hazardous, particularly those involving machinery, livestock and working at height.

Farm vehicles remain a leading cause of serious injuries and deaths among older farmers, with overturns, crushing incidents and mechanical failures among the dangers.

HSENI is urging farmers to maintain vehicle brakes and controls, apply handbrakes and switch off engines before leaving tractor cabs.

Farmers are also encouraged to consider replacing quad bikes with side-by-side vehicles fitted with seatbelts where appropriate.

Livestock handling presents further risks, with even normally quiet cattle capable of behaving unpredictably.

Farmers are advised to avoid handling cattle alone, use proper handling facilities and ensure they have a safe escape route.

Working at height is another major concern, particularly when using ladders or maintaining farm buildings.

HSENI recommends working from ground level wherever possible, using suitable access equipment and employing professionals for higher-risk jobs.

Older farmers are also encouraged to have regular eyesight, hearing and blood pressure checks, while avoiding high-risk work alone.

DAERA Minister Andrew Muir acknowledged the experience and commitment of older farmers but stressed the importance of adapting to changing physical abilities.

He said the campaign was intended to help farmers continue working safely, encouraging them to "farm wiser to stay in farming for longer".

Monson urged farmers to reconsider potentially dangerous jobs by asking themselves two questions: "Am I putting myself at risk?" and "What can I change to make this safer?"

The campaign will run until the end of November, with television and radio advertisements, social media messages and information at livestock marts across Northern Ireland.

Farmers are being encouraged to reassess familiar tasks and make practical changes to reduce the risk of serious injury or death.

Further safety advice is available through the HSENI Farm Wiser to Farm Longer campaign.