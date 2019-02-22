46 pregnant ewes stolen from Welsh farm

Dozens of pregnant Welsh mule ewes have been stolen from a farm in north Powys.Dyfed-Powys Police are appealing for more information after 46 ewes were stolen by livestock rustlers in the Llanfechain area.Police have now asked farmers and the public to remain vigilant, check and secure the gates to land containing livestock and report any suspicious activity.
The incident happened Rossett, near Wrexham in North Wales on 28 January 2019, with the police calling it the single biggest theft in its five years of operating.Anyone with any relevant information that can help this investigation, are urged to contact the police by telephoning 101 or alternatively Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111.
It follows news of a high profile incident where rustlers stole more than 140 sheep, including some from a 15-year-old boy, in what was said to have been an 'organised' theft.
Powys - 46 Welsh mule ewes (pregnant) have recently been stolen from enclosed farm ground in the Llanfechain area, North Powys. Any info? Tel: 101 @MuleWelsh @DPPLlanfyllin @WelshpoolPolice pic.twitter.com/oDh5M6Q89I— Rural Crime Team: Dyfed-Powys Police (@DPruralpolicing) February 21, 2019
