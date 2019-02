46 pregnant ewes stolen from Welsh farm

Powys - 46 Welsh mule ewes (pregnant) have recently been stolen from enclosed farm ground in the Llanfechain area, North Powys. Any info? Tel: 101 @MuleWelsh @DPPLlanfyllin @WelshpoolPolice pic.twitter.com/oDh5M6Q89I — Rural Crime Team: Dyfed-Powys Police (@DPruralpolicing) February 21, 2019

Dyfed-Powys Police are appealing for more information after 46 ewes were stolen by livestock rustlers in the Llanfechain area.Police have now asked farmers and the public to remain vigilant, check and secure the gates to land containing livestock and report any suspicious activity.It follows news of a high profile incident where rustlers stole more than 140 sheep , including some from a 15-year-old boy, in what was said to have been an 'organised' theft.The incident happened Rossett, near Wrexham in North Wales on 28 January 2019, with the police calling it the single biggest theft in its five years of operating.