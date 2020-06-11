5,600-acre Aberdeenshire estate sold for over £11m

The Kildrummy estate brought in a diverse range of potential buyers, according to property agency Savills

A 5,600-acre Aberdeenshire estate which features farms, an inn and a broad spectrum of sporting opportunities has been sold for over £11m.

The sale of Kildrummy Estate, located near Alford, generated a 'significant' level of interest and attracted viewers from the UK and abroad.

The vast estate comprises a principal house and an Edwardian mansion house - which formerly traded as a hotel - as well as forestry plantations and amenity woodlands.

It also includes commercial interests, such as a 18.4 MW Kildrummy wind farm and the Kildrummy Inn, in-hand and let farms and a residential portfolio of estate dwellings, as well as sporting opportunities.







(Photo: Savills)

The estate was sold to a wealthy couple from California in the United States for more than £11 million.

Evelyn Channing, head of Savills rural agency in Scotland, said that even during the Covid-19 lockdown, the market for Scottish rural land and property was 'still moving'.

"During lockdown we have agreed and completed on a number of estate sales totalling over £30m demonstrating the strength of the Scottish estate market," she said.

(Photo: Savills)

"There was a notable increase in the number of new buyer registrations following the general election in December, with a particular focus for income producing and natural capital assets."

Kildrummy brought in a diverse range of potential buyers, including those who were attracted to the established income flow from its mixed portfolio of assets.

In addition to residential and commercial rents, the estate also includes renewable and forestry assets which are earmarked as being contributors to carbon zero targets.