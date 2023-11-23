5-year project to further enhance 'envied reputation' of Welsh Lamb PGI

Results from a 5-year project could be the catalyst for further enhancing the 'envied reputation' of PGI Welsh Lamb quality around the world, researchers say.

Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales (HCC) conducted four trials across the UK to explore on-farm and processing factors which may influence meat eating and nutritional quality.

The project's overall aim was to enhance the status of the country’s protected geographical indication (PGI) lamb.

Across 60 months, nearly 2,000 consumers rated the sensory quality of 13,400 samples in trials which looked at the potential effect of numerous issues.

These include breed type, gender, and muscle cut; finishing diet and meat ageing period; seasonality and gender; and muscle cut, hanging and packaging method.

Lambs were sourced from across Wales, involving 66 farms as a representative of production systems in the country.

Panels were held at 12 locations across the UK with consumers testing seven samples, rating them on aroma, tenderness, juiciness, flavour, and overall liking.

At the end of the study all datasets from across the four trials were combined and analysed, with results showing that Welsh lamb meat is healthy, nutritious, and the eating quality was good.

And the study showed that those lambs that were finished on grass and/or forage had higher levels of omega-3 and essential amino acids.

Dr Eleri Thomas, who led the project at HCC, said: “Having spent five years on the project, it is wonderful to be able to compile such an impactful and engaging report.

“The findings will provide a fantastic base to work from as we look to ensure that Welsh Lamb remains ever popular with consumers in the future and maintains an enviable reputation around the world.

“While we have always thought that Wales produces excellent lamb, it is wonderful this research confirms that our meat is healthy, nutritious, and of impressive quality.”

Further analysis highlighted that lamb finishing diet did not affect consumer sensory scores, intra-muscular fat or zinc content, but fatty acid and iron content was impacted.

Lamb gender had no effect on consumer sensory scores, however there were impacts observed if they were managed in mixed sex finishing groups.

And fat class did not affect eating quality but did impact muscle fat composition in terms of increased intramuscular, saturated, and monounsaturated fats.

Dr Thomas added: "We hope and believe this research will be a benefit to all across the sector to ensure a successful future for Welsh Lamb."