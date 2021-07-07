50,000 chickens killed after on-farm blaze

Around 50,000 chickens have been killed following a substantial blaze in two poultry sheds in East Yorkshire.

The fire broke out at shed on a farm in Driffield on Friday (2 July), before spreading to another unit nearby.

Humberside Fire and Rescue Service said that a total of 45 firefighters were at the scene.

According to the fire service, the substantial blaze was caused by 'accidental ignition'.

A spokeswoman for the Humberside Fire and Rescue Service said: "The fire investigation concluded yesterday evening and decided it was accidental ignition.

"[It was] two poultry houses, approximately 100m by 20m, each containing 25,000 hens destroyed by fire."

CONTROL - Drone footage from the incident at Driffield. #RedWatch pic.twitter.com/0VUJmXgnak — Humberside Fire & Rescue (@HumbersideFire) July 2, 2021

The cost of farm fires in the UK reached a five-year high in 2019, totalling over £49m, according to the most recent claims statistics by NFU Mutual.

Electrical faults accounted for over half the total last year, followed by arson which rose by 40 percent to £9 million.

How can I reduce the risk of fire?

NFU Mutual has offered farmers and landowners tips on how to lower the risk of fires:

Fire prevention:

• Get electrical systems and equipment regularly inspected by a competent electrician

• Don’t overload electrical systems – and avoid using multigang connectors

• Ensure there are sufficient fire extinguishers for the size of buildings and that they are inspected regularly to ensure they are in the right location and condition

• Ensure staff and adult family members know the location of fire extinguishers and how to use them

• Reduce the risk of arson by fencing off straw stacks and farm buildings

• Use CCTV cameras on straw stacks and farm buildings, along with warning signs to deter arsonists

• Store hay and straw away from equipment that could give off heat (e.g. hot vehicle engines, overhead lights) and at least 10m from other buildings

• Put in place an evacuation plan for staff and livestock

• Store petrol, diesel and other fuels in secure areas

• Pre-plan hot works such as welding in clear areas

• Ensure you have safe, designated smoking areas

• Ensure you can direct emergency services to the exact location of fires e.g. download the what3words app which pinpoints specific 3m x 3m locations

• Ask your local Fire and Rescue service to visit to check water supplies and access routes

If a fire breaks out:

• Make sure everyone evacuates the immediate area and remains in a safe location

• Call the Fire and Rescue Service without delay

• If possible, send someone to the farm entrance to direct the Fire and Rescue Service to the fire

• Prepare to evacuate livestock but only if safe to do so should the fire spread