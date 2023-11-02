500-acre farm with views of London skyline launches onto market

A 500-acre farm with views of the City of London has launched onto the open market with a hefty price tag of over £9 million.

Harold’s Park Farm in Nazeing, Essex, is situated just on the outskirts of the historic Waltham Abbey, and is available to buy as a whole for £9.3m or in three separate lots.

It comprises of 235 acres of arable production, 165 acres of grass, 70 acres of ancient woodland and a 22-acre Christmas tree plantation.

The farm features views of surrounding rural landscape and ancient woodland, and at the same time is located just 30 minutes away from the City of London by train.

(Photo: Bidwells)

The farmhouse, accessible via a private tree-lined driveway, is a five-bedroom, grade II listed building dating back to the 16th century.

Bidwells, the property agency handling the sale, said: "The whole farm includes Harold’s Park Farmhouse, six let cottages and three commercial buildings.

"There is scope to add value following the positive response that has been received from the Local Planning Authority to redevelop the existing farmyard into residential dwellings.

(Photo: Bidwells)

"The current annual income of the farm is approximately £133,000, with scope to significantly enhance this."